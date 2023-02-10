CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new four-legged member of the Charleston Police Department and high school students were given the honor of naming him.

Charleston Police posted on its Facebook page on Friday to introduce the community to their new K9 Bolt. They said Bolt was born in Slovakia and ended up in the care of Top Dog K9 in Evansville, Ind. before being bought by the department.

“The purchase of K9 Bolt was made possible through generous donations from the community over the last several years,” Charleston Police said. “We want to thank you all for your continued support and pride in this program.”

Photos courtesy of the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page

The department said Bolt came to Charleston without a name, so they reached out to Charleston High School and invited its students to name the dog. Students submitted a list of names that they eventually narrowed down to Bolt.

A few names the department said did not make the cut include Hector, Apollo, Chicken Nugget, Reuben, Reggie, Cupcake, Phil, Hamburger, Greg and Sir SniffsALot.

Bolt will start at the Charleston Police K9 academy soon with his handler Officer Glidewell.