CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — In a Facebook post on Monday, Charleston Police Department warned that phone scammers have been posing as the police.

“It has come to our attention that some have received calls soliciting for Shop with a Cop funds,” Charleston Police Department wrote in the post. “The Charleston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #88 is NOT soliciting for Shop with a Cop funds in any way at this time. If you receive a call like this, please hang up and DO NOT send any money.”