Charleston Police: Three arrested, charged with mob action

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police announced on Tuesday that three people were arrested in relation to a shots-fired incident and charged with mob action

On Friday afternoon, Charleston police officers were dispatched to the area of Vine Avenue and 11th Street to a report of shots being fired, allegedly due to an altercation between several male suspects. A witness was able to give a description of the car some of the suspects fled in, which officers later pulled over. The three people in that car – 19-year-old Austin Youngwolfe, 18-year-old Matthew Burgett and 33-year-old Adam Pickens – were arrested. Several guns and a controlled substance were found in the car.

All three were charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony defined by the Illinois General Assembly as “the knowing or reckless use of force or violence disturbing the public peace by two or more persons acting together and without authority of law.”

Youngwolfe was also charged with unlawfully possessing a gun and for being a fugitive from justice due to an arrest warrant in Indiana. His bond was set at $300,000.

Burgett was further charged with both aggravated and reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawfully possessing a gun. His bong was set at $500,000.

Pickens was further charged with possessing a controlled substance and his bond was set at $100,000.

The Eastern Illinois Police Department, Coles County Sheriff’s Office and Coles County State’s Attorney Office assisted in the case.