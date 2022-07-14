CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a domestic battery situation.

In a Facebook post, officials said the Charleston Police Department got a domestic battery report on Adams Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Carrara last week.

According to the police report, a woman said Carrara threw a cigarette in her face, grabbed her by her head and pulled her around. When the woman told Carrara she was leaving, Carrara tackled her and would not let her go. The woman said Carrara told her that if the cops showed up, he would beat her badly before officers could get to her.

Carrara was charged with felony domestic battery with prior history. He was placed in the Coles County Jail on a $75,000 bond.