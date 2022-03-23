CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police said they arrested a man last week after investigating allegations of theft and trespassing against him.

Officers said they were dispatched to ILMO Welding at 320 Railroad Avenue on March 14 to investigate a theft in progress. When they arrived, they found employees detaining Timothy Hughes, 43, who had been previously warned to stay off the property.

After investigating, officers arrested Hughes for attempting to steal copper pipes and trespassing. Due to prior convictions, Hughes was charged with felony theft and criminal trespass.

Hughes was booked into the Coles County Jail on a $15,000 bond.