Charleston Police: Man arrested after burglarizing vehicle; using stolen credit card

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole a woman’s purse and got cash off of her debit/credit card.

In a news release, officers said they received a burglary report shortly before 10 p.m. on January 14. The victim told police her purse was stolen from her car, which was parked outside of her friend’s house. She later reported one of her debit/credit cards was used at an ATM in Charleston.

Police said surveillance video led to them identifying the suspect as 20-year-old Austen Glynn. He was arrested Wednesday and is now facing charges of burglary from motor vehicle, theft over $500.00 and possession of another’s credit/debit card.