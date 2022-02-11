CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said he admitted to firing shots in the air on Feb. 6.

Charleston Police were dispatched to an area on 7th Street to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they were able to locate Thomas A. Pearman in the area seconds after they heard an additional shot fired. They searched Pearman and found a loaded handgun.

Pearman told police that he had shot the gun into the air.

According to officers, Pearman was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and placed in the Coles County Jail.

After this arrest, Charleston Police were dispatched to investigate a report of a stolen firearm. The investigation showed the stolen firearm was the one that Pearman had used. As a result, Pearman was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, officers stated.

His bond was set at $20,000 (10%).