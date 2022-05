CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old man was arrested after he admitted to police that he stole money from a place that he worked at.

Charleston Police were dispatched to the Lucky Strike Bowling Alley on East Street on April 18 to investigate a report of theft.

Officers said the investigation led to the arrest of a Lucky Strike employee, Shawn Daniels, who admitted to stealing about $5,200 in cash from the business.

Daniels was placed in the Coles County Jail. His bond was later set at $0.