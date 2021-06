CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews were called to the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road for a crash on Friday morning.

According to the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier, a pickup truck and a Greenup ambulance were involved in the crash, which happened around 7:45 a.m.. Charleston Police’s deputy chief, Heath Thornton, said those involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.