Charleston Police ask for help in finding fugitive

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Officers said Malachi Harpster, 28, is wanted on an Effingham County warrant for Aggravated Methamphetamine Delivery, a Class X felony.

Effingham County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone who provides a tip that results in Harpster’s arrest. People can submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-347-6583 or visiting Crime Stoppers’ website.