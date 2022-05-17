CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department announced on Tuesday that its officers recently arrested three people for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Richard Curry on May 8 after they responded to a domestic situation between Curry and a woman. Both denied there were any issues between them, but as Curry was involved in a separate investigation, he was placed under arrest for criminal damage to property. Officers found a loaded syringe and one gram of meth on Curry’s person.

Curry was taken to the Coles County Sheriff’s Department. Bond was set at $0.

Two others were arrested on May 13 during a traffic stop. Officers pulled over James Spence for a registration violation and, during a search, found 35 grams of meth. Spence and his passenger, Terry Hellman, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

Due to a medial issue, Spence was released with a notice to appear in court. Hellman, meanwhile, was taken to the Coles County Jail, with bond set at $50,000.