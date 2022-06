CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police were dispatched to a Walmart on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday to investigate a report of retail theft.

When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to a Walmart employee who saw a man leaving the store with stolen merchandise.

After an investigation, police said 31-year-old Cheyassin Faal was accused of taking 77 items valued at $514 without paying for them.

Faal was placed in the Coles County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000 (10%).