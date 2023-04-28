CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man is under arrest after police said he was found to be in possession of two stolen vehicles.

Officials said Troy Kirk was arrested on April 17 following two reports of vehicles being stolen that day. Both reports originated from the same block – 1700 Lincoln Avenue – within 30 minutes of each other.

One car was located by its owner at 4th Street and Tyler Avenue and the other was located near Madison Avenue and 18th Street. It was the latter location that officers made contact with Kirk and arrested him.

Officials said the investigation determined that he had been in possession of both vehicles. He was booked into the Coles County Jail on a $75,000 bond.