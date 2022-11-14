CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday.

According to Lt. David Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.

Shute said the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, adding that the dark conditions potentially contributed to the situation. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stopped and reportedly attempted to assist the victim until first responders arrived.

Lt. Shute wouldn’t speculate on the severity of the victim’s injuries but confirmed the person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.