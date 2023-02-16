COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as an introduction to a new police officer turned into a good-natured war of words between two Coles County police departments on Facebook. The subject: their K9s.

It all started when the Charleston Police Department posted on its Facebook page Feb. 10 an introduction of their new K9, named Bolt by students at Charleston High School. The Mattoon Police Department subsequently took to their Facebook page to congratulate their neighbors to the west on the new addition.

In the same post, however, Mattoon Police started the debate by claiming that Bolt, while beautiful, was not as handsome as their K9 Axel. They backed that claim with a few photos.

Photos courtesy of the Mattoon Police Department’s Facebook page

Charleston Police responded by reminding Mattoon Police that none of their K9s have ever performed on national TV before. Another Charleston K9, Kye, once placed fourth in the AKC Detection Dog Challenge, a competition that aired on ESPN and featured K9s from across the country. They also shared some photos of their K9, including one of Axel wearing his 4th place ribbon.

Photos courtesy of the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Mattoon Police Department’s Facebook page

Mattoon Police, in the latest post of the Facebook debate, fired back by saying their dogs are too busy to appear on TV because they are busy taking drugs off the street. They accompanied that post with a photo of one of their K9s and their handler standing amongst several piles of seized narcotics.

In the same post, Mattoon Police said they hoped the two departments could agree that they are spoiled with communities that love their K9s as much as the officers do.

Charleston Police has yet to respond.