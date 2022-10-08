CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated.

During his arrest, officials said he made several threatening statements to officers. Officials said they subsequently arrested him for threatening public officials and set his bond at $5,000.