CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man has been sentenced to spend 51 years in prison following his conviction on murder charges.

Joshua Fairchild, 28, was found guilty in August of murdering his 50-year-old girlfriend Cheleta Branch in 2021. Prosecutors said Fairchild stabbed her and then concealed her body inside his home.

Police learned of her death two months later when Branch’s mother requested a welfare check at Fairchild’s home. An affidavit said that upon questioning, Fairchild said he and Branch had gotten into a fight that ended with him stabbing her. He also admitted to covering up her death.

Fairchild will be required to serve 100% of his sentence. His attorney indicated they plan on filing an appeal.