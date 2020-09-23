Charleston man hospitalized after traffic crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a Clark County car crasher earlier this morning.

Roy Snively was driving a Chevrolet truck south on Route 49 when he crashed into Kenworth semi truck that had slowed down for a right turn onto 1700 North. Snively’s truck collided with the semi, then skidded across the road before striking a nearby embankment and rolling over, according to Illinois State Police.

Snively was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

He was taken via ambulance to a local hospital.