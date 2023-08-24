CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man has been convicted of murder in Coles County for killing his girlfriend and concealing her body two years ago.

The Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office said Joshua Fairchild, 28, was found guilty last week of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. The trial lasted five days and it took the jury three-and-a-half hours of deliberations to return their verdict.

Prosecutors said that in 2021, Fairchild stabbed his girlfriend Cheleta Branch multiple times in the neck, killing her, and then concealed her body in his home. It wasn’t until two months after her murder that officers were alerted to her disappearance by Branch’s mother.

An arrest affidavit filed in June of 2021 by Charleston Police said officers went to a home near Jackson Avenue and 8th Street in Charleston to perform a wellness check. The officers found a bad smell coming from the home, which one officer recognized as the smell of a decomposing body.

Fairchild was home at the time and he refused the officers entry without a warrant; he also claimed the smell could be dirty dishes. He was arrested on an unrelated case and officers later obtained a search warrant for his home. They found Branch’s body hidden in a sleeping bag, which was buried in a pile of clothes.

The affidavit said that upon questioning, Fairchild admitted he had killed Branch, saying they got into a fight that turned physical and they both picked up knives. Fairchild also admitted to covering up her death.

Prosecutors said that while a search of the crime scene was completed within hours of Branch’s body being discovered, more evidence was found over the next several months, which was presented at trial. Detectives and officers with the Charleston Police Department accounted for a majority of the prosecution’s witnesses. Fairchild’s personal notebooks, his cell phone, and a recorded statement were also used as evidence.

Fairchild will be sentenced on Nov. 3, and he faces up to 65 years in prison.