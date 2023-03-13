CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man was recently arrested after Charleston Police said he broke into a car and stole a debit card.

The Charleston Police Department shared a statement on Facebook saying that officers received a report of a motor vehicle burglary on Feb. 22 that happened on the 300 block of West Fryer Avenue. The victim told police that his debit card was taken from his car and that it was later used at a Charleston business.

Police identified Gage Decker using video surveillance from the business. He was then taken into custody on Feb. 27 for burglary to a motor vehicle and possession of another’s debit card.

Decker was booked into the Coles County Jail, where he received a $0 bond.