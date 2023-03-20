CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man is under arrest after officers said he was involved in a domestic battery incident last week.

Officers said Brett Riggleman battered another person in the area of 18th Street and Garfield Avenue and also damaged the victim’s car. They further learned that Riggleman was bound to bond conditions that prohibited him from having contact with the victim.

Riggleman was eventually arrested and charged with domestic battery, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond. He was booked into the Coles County Jail on a $35,000 bond.