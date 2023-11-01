CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers are hosting their Annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser on Saturday.

The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Fire Protection District Station 1 (371 West Coolidge Avenue). This will be the fundraiser’s 41st year.

The all you can eat meal is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $4 for kids. Tickets are available at the door. Meals may be taken for carryout.

The money raised will go towards personal protective equipment such as flashlights, tools, and firefighting equipment. It will also support local youth sports teams and help pay for gift cards and hotel rooms for house fire victims.

“We are excited to host our Annual Pancake and Sausage Day for the 41st time on Saturday and

welcome the community to sit down and enjoy a meal in our station. We appreciate the

continued support from the community year after year,” said Chris Holloway, Charleston Lincoln

Fire Volunteers Association President.

The Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers is a volunteer fire department from the Lincoln Fire Protection District. They cover 125 square miles in Coles County and raise funds to support emergency response efforts as well as the community.