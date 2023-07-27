CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston High School is giving a first look at the progress being made on summer renovations to the building.

The $4 million project started in May and construction is planned to continue into the school year. The project will revamp the library, adding a new media center and collaborative learning space along with new carpeting. In addition, 20 classrooms are being renovated and a new HVAC system is being installed.

“I would say this project will touch every life of every Charleston High School student,” said Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett. “Because at one time or another throughout the day, just about every student is in these classrooms.”

Because the project won’t be completed by the start of the academic year, the school will be short 20 classrooms for the fall semester. Principal Aaron Lock said they have been fine tuning the placement of teachers and those plans will be ready when school starts.

In addition to the library and classroom renovations, the school is adding coffee and print shops, the latter of which can make posters and t-shirts. Both will be student-run.

“So what we’ve done is we’ve created student run businesses to give students that real life, real world, hands-on experience.” Lock said. “And our accounting classes, for example, are no longer working out of workbooks. They’re taking the student-based data and using that to learn accounting procedures.”

Construction is planned to be finished around the start of 2024, just in time for the spring semester.