CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Fire officials said they are training several departments on how to help in agriculture-related emergencies.

In a Facebook post, officials said they are hosting an IFSI Ag Rescue class over the next three Saturdays. The class is offered to members of Charleston Fire as well as volunteer departments in the area.

Photo courtesy of Charleston Fire Department Facebook page

During this training, officials will cover implement fires, grain bin rescues and other possible situations they may encounter on farms. They will also have the opportunity to get hands-on with equipment they may have never worked with before.