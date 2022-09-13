CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties.

This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated for a reason: the hydrant caps indicate the flow ability of a hydrant. These colors tell firefighters whether a hydrant is usable during a fire or if they need to consider using a different one.

What Charleston fire hydrants should look like. This paint scheme is authorized by the Charleston Fire Department.

Charleston firefighters found a fire hydrant in the city painted like a Dalmatian. This paint scheme was not authorized by the Charleston Fire Department. Photos courtesy of the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook page

Altering this paint scheme, officials said, makes it more difficult for firefighters to help in an emergency.

Officials also reminded people to keep flower beds and decorations at least three feet away from a hydrant so as not to impede access to it.