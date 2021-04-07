Charleston Fire Dept.: Electrical system damaged after fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston fire officials said one person had to go stay with relatives after the wiring in their house burned on Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Chief Steve Bennett said that around 9:15 a.m., crews were called to a house near Reynolds Drive and Phillips Place. They originally got a report that there was a fire at the house, but when they arrived they did not find any flames.

Bennett stated there was a roofing company working on the home. The homeowner was in the front yard. They told firefighters there was light smoking coming from the house. Roofing crews told firefighters there were some sparks from the main electric mast going into the building.

Firefighters did find a wire in the attic that was burnt. They also found smoldering insulation. “After further investigation, crews found multiple electrical wires had burnt in various places throughout the home,” said Bennett. “It was determined that the main power feed shorted out causing a surge of electricity throughout the home.” The fire was deemed accidental.

Bennett said there was minimal damage to the house. However, the person living there had to stay with relatives because of the “extensive damage to the electrical system.” He also said they would be displaced for a while.