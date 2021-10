CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — “Who says firefighters only fight fires and run EMS calls?” That’s a question posed Thursday by Charleston firefighters who were called to help a four-legged friend.

In a Facebook post, firefighters said they were called to get a kitten out of a car’s engine. Crews were able to get the cat out safely. “This could have been a CATastrophe, but was a purrrrrrrrrrfect rescue,” they exclaimed.