CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston firefighters are urging people to rethink their fire safety plans after two fires happened within just hours of each other.

“[It’s] always good rules of thumb to make sure the batteries and smoke detectors are up to date, and they are working properly as well as having a meeting place,” said firefighter paramedic Dustin Lowry.

The first fire happened on 9th Street. Crews said they saw smoke and a small fire coming from the stairs, and the person inside had to be rescued by a ladder. They were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and the house had some smoke damage.

“Just making sure that everything is set up for the night,” Lowry advised. “That we don’t have those accidental fires, whether it’s just from having a candle lit overnight as well as over-loaded electrical outlets.”

The second fire happened on North Division Street. Fire officials said the house is a total loss. Crews are still investigating the cause, but Lowry said there are simple ways to prevent fires like this one from starting and spreading.

“Keep our bedroom doors shut in case the fire does break out, that way we do protect ourselves in place,” Lowry said.

He said controlling fires in the intense heat of summer can be a draining task for first responders.

“It cools off in the night, but it’s still 60, 70 degrees,” Lowry said. “And with our gear, that we wear, it retains our heat to protect us as well. It still does take a toll.

The best way to keep both firefighters and oneself safe from overnight fires is to think ahead and double check before calling it a night.

No one was hurt in the mobile home fire. The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.