CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 530 Reynolds Lot 107.

Firefighters determined that the fire was coming out of a front window, and they were quickly able to put it out by 5 a.m.

Officials say that the residents were able to escape the fire, although one resident suffered minor burns. They also believe that the fire appeared to start in the front bedroom, which caused smoke damage throughout the home.

Upon investigation, officials determined that the cause of the fire was the result of a misuse of smoking materials.