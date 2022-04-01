CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department used some federal money to buy equipment that could help save someone’s life in the future.

In a Facebook post, officials said they bought five “Zoll AutoPulse Resuscitation Systems” for their ambulances. That equipment performs automatic CPR to those who go into sudden cardiac arrest.

“Easy to use and battery-operated, the AutoPulse squeezes the patient’s entire chest to improve blood flow to the heart and brain,” said officials. “The only device of its kind, the AutoPulse automatically sizes the patient, and has shown improved outcomes in numerous clinical trials.”

The department used money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help buy the equipment.