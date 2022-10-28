CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family of five is now displaced after their mobile home caught fire early this morning. The fire started in a nearby shed but quickly spread to the mobile home itself. Everyone was able to make it out alright, though one person had to be treated for minor burns.

Crews were able to put the fire out within three hours. The shed is considered a total loss and the home severely damaged. Another nearby home suffered some heat damage as well. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.