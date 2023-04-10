CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement that they will be hosting their second “Coffee Time” on Wednesday.

Officials said that the last event was a success and they received a lot of positive feedback from the previous event.

This time the event will be sponsored by the Chamber and Callahan Law Office, and will be held at Jackson Avenue Coffee from 7:30 – 9 a.m. on April 12. Chamber members and friends will be able to network with community members at the event.

The Chamber said everyone is invited to the event, and that there will be free coffee and pastries for attendees. Local businesses will also be speaking briefly about their companies and current events.