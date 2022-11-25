URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud.

Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, failed to pay employment or personal taxes from at least 2013 to 2018, totaling nearly $867,000 in tax losses. The taxes he failed to pay included his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments.

The evidence also showed that Fisher lied to his employees during that time, telling them he paid the taxes and blamed failures on the Social Security Administration. In reality, Fisher transferred over $900,000 from his agency’s bank accounts to his own personal accounts.

In 2019, Fisher’s employees finally realized he had been lying to them and turned him in to the IRS. When Fisher found out, he tried to enter the IRS’s voluntary disclosure program, but was rejected because a criminal investigation was already underway.

At his sentencing hearing on Monday, Fisher accepted responsibility and said he was ashamed. He requested probation, but was rejected by the judge due to the seriousness of his crime. His sentence will begin on Feb. 28, 2023.

In addition to the prison sentence, Fisher will spend three years on parole and will pay full restitution to the IRS. Although Fisher had already paid most of the restitution before sentencing, he will have 30 days after sentencing to pay the outstanding amount of $125,000.