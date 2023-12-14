CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Charleston has scheduled live Christmas tree pick-up dates for Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, 2024.

Trees must be placed on the City boulevard by 7 a.m. on Jan. 3 to be picked up. The Public Works Department will then make one pass through Charleston to collect them.

Ornaments, lights, stands, plastic bags and other materials must be removed from trees, as they will be ground into much at the City’s Landscape Waste Facility. For Charleston residents that choose to dispose of trees themselves, the facility is located on West Madison Avenue and is open every day.