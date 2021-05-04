Charles Burton named CEO of Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new leader of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.

In a news release, officials said Charles Burton will be the next CEO, starting October 1. Burton–who is the current chief operating officer–will replace current CEO Sam Banks.

The Board of Directors unanimously named Burton as Banks’ successor. “Charles is a vision-driven achiever with more than 15 years of demonstrated leadership, program development, and delivered results in organizations providing education and recreation and community-based services to young people and their families,” said officials.

As a Club kid myself, I understand the impact that the Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of youth in communities. We have a responsibility to ensure that our children have the resources that will successfully contribute to their academic success, health, wellness, character and leadership skills during out-of-school time. Charles burton, ceo – don moyer boys & girls club

Burton has served as the organization’s COO for the past eight years. In that role, he oversaw program operations as well as developed partnerships to help the organization grow.