Charity progresses towards goal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Things seem to be looking up for Champaign’s Restoration Urban Ministries.

A few weeks ago, they needed $300,000 dollars to keep their doors open and in just a few weeks they’ve made a lot of progress toward their goal.

Though with December coming to a close, the clock is ticking.

Restoration Urban Ministries got its start in 1993. Now they say they’re the largest housing, food, and clothing pantry in the area.

A few weeks ago, they looked at the numbers, and a lack of money threatened to close their doors.

The non-profit knew they needed help.

“I need to count what we had come in today, but i think we’re really close to $150,000 right now,” says Reverend Ervin Williams.

That’s just a few weeks after putting out the call on social media and Williams says it’s a good sign.

“Well one thing, it’s encouraging. we’re determined that we’re going to continue to move forward and also that there’s a lot of confidence in our community too. if a 150,000 come in that we can reach our 300,000 dollar goal.”

The food pantry helps feed more than 2,000 people every month. One of the people saved by the ministry now works for them.

Angela Worthey knows from personal expirience how important hitting their goal is.

“It’s absolutely critical for not just myself, not just the staff here, but this entire community. it’s been bettering the life’s of people for 26 years. and we’d like to do it at leats 26 more,” says Worthey.

The money needed is for a majority of the ministries’ operating budget and goes toward maintaining their buildings, buying food, and more.

If they don’t quite hit the mark, they think they’ve raised enough to keep things afloat for now.

Restoration Urban Ministry is having a fundraiser December 14. Their gospel choir will be hosting a holiday concert.

Holiday Concert

December 14, 6:30 p.m.

Community Evangelical Free Church

102 Riverbend Boulevard, Mahomet

