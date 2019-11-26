Charity needs help with funds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization could have to close if it does not raise enough money.

Restoration Urban Ministries (RUM) needs $300,000 to get out of the red. They offer a housing program, food pantry and counseling.

About 50 percent of their budget is usually raised at this time of year. However, they have already used that much and need to raise it again. “The reality is there. This is the first year I can remember ever having to look at it because of some of our needs in certain areas has left us to the place that this could be something that could happen here,” said Ervin Williams, RUM Executive Director.

The group has already made cuts. They have had to let go of some staff.