Charges to be filed against man in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said charges are being filed against a man in connection to a homicide investigation.

In a news release, officials stated, “On August 27, 2020, Trevoy Fonville, 24, of Champaign, will be formally arraigned on the charge of First-Degree Murder for his reported involvement in the death of Christopher Kelly on August 15.” They continued to say Fonville is currently in custody for an unrelated crime.

On August 15, officers said they responded to a parking lot in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road for reports of a shooting. When they go there, officers found 23-year-old Kelly with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said Kelly was inside a car in the parking lot when multiple cars approached the lot. “Several individuals got out of their car and an argument ensued, resulting in gunfire and the victim being mortally wounded.” More than 40 shell casings and a gun were recovered from the scene. Several cars were also heavily damaged. Officers said several cars were also seen speeding away from the scene.

Even though an arrest has been made in connection to this deadly shooting, officers are still investigating. If you have any additional information, call the Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. You can also submit your tips online or through the P3 Tips app.