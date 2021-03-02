Charges pending against two people accused of barricading inside house

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges are pending against two people who Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said broke into a house.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a house near 800 East 1650 North. Deputies arrested Dustin Willoughby and Jennifer Jones for the crime.

In a sworn statement, deputies said the homeowner called officers and stated she had pictures of two people breaking into the house at the time.

When deputies got there, they saw two people trying to come out of a window. “When commanded to come out of the house they went back inside,” said officers. The suspects them tried to exit the south side of the house, but a deputy was already there waiting for them.

Deputies told the suspects to come out of the house, but they did not comply. They tried to exit out of another window and again did not follow officers’ demands to come outside.

A K9 unit was called to the scene. When they arrived, they entered the house and came to a closed door. The K9’s handler told the suspects it was the sheriff’s office and that he had a dog. “The male subject on the other side stated if they came through the door, he would shoot them with the gun he had.” The officers exited the house.

They went to the north side of the house to look for another entry point. A deputy said someone looked through the blinds and told him if they tried to come inside, he would shoot them. Officers retreated and called in ILEAS for assistance.

When the ILEAS team arrived, they used tear gas in the house. The suspects eventually came out.

Officials said the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges including burglary, criminal trespass to real property and threatening a public official against Willoughby. For Jones, the state’s attorney’s office filed charges including burglary, criminal trespass to real property and threatening a public official. “The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”