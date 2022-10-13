CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month.

The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X felonies, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The three are accused of shooting a couple in their seventies on Sept. 8 in broad daylight. Officers learned the couple were pulling into a driveway near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard when they were shot. The female victim suffered a potentially life-threatening-injury but survived; the male victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

Officers determined that the couple were shot in a case of mistaken identity and the shooting was not a random act of violence. Officers also determined there were two shooters and a getaway driver.

Brown, Mays and Townsend are already in custody on charges related to a police chase through Urbana on Sept. 12. Mays and Townsend were arrested the day of the chase while Brown was later arrested in Kendall County.

Even though charges have been filed, the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Officers believe that eyewitness and video evidence could be of investigative significant and encouraged anyone with information to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wising to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.