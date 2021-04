PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A student accused of bringing a handgun to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Thursday is now facing criminal charges.

The Paxton police chief said they found a gun on a 15-year-old student from Clarence.

Related Content PBL High School placed on lockdown after student found with loaded gun

He is now facing two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and there are stolen firearm charges pending.

The police chief said no threats were made with the weapon.

To see the original story click here.