ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into a woman’s death in Atwood has resulted in charges being filed against two people, police announced.

After a two-month investigation and a review of the case by the Douglas County State’s Attorney, Atwood Police Chief Joe Duncan said arrest warrants were issued for obstruction of justice in the death of 19-year-old Meyha Evans. She was found dead on Aug. 19 in a home on North Iowa Street, and her death was considered suspicious.

The people charged with obstruction of justice are Matthew Arbuckle and Haylee Bowles, Duncan said. In addition, Arbuckle is charged with concealment of a death.

Atwood Police served Arbuckle’s arrest warrant at the Coles County Jail, where he was being held for a probation violation. Bowles, meanwhile, has not been found yet.

Duncan added that new information found during the investigation into Evans’ death prompted his department to reopen an investigation into the death of Eian Urban. He was found dead from an overdose in January.

Anyone who has further information about either case is asked to contact Atwood Police at 217-578-3141.