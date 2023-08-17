CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One mom in Champaign still doesn’t have justice for her son, and with new court developments, it may never happen.

Christopher Kelly was shot and killed in Champaign August of 2020. It happened at Willis Avenue and Bloomington Road.

Now, charges are being dropped and Scott Larson, the Assistant State’s Attorney, said it’s because they can’t find the only witness. He said that person was the only one to give a statement, and they’ve been looking for him for months.

Police said Kelly was shot and killed in the Star Fox Liquor parking lot. He was in a car when multiple people approached him in the lot. That’s when people got out of the other cars, had an argument and Kelly was shot.

Police found more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

Trevoy Fonville and Johnnie Holbrook were originally charged. Holbrook remains in jail for separate felony charges.