Charges dropped for murder suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A man accused of murder will have his charges dropped. The community is hoping the person responsible for the killing will be found. Cody Drew was stabbed to death in August. Ray James was arrested for murder. Now authorities say there’s not enough evidence to keep him behind bars. The state’s attorney says after going through lab reports and evidence they just don’t have enough to keep him in custody for this charge.

It happened back in August. Drew was walking near Millikin University’s campus. He had won 150 dollars from gambling when a suspect told Drew to give over his earnings. When Drew refused he was stabbed and cut multiple times. James Ray was arrested, but after going through all of the forensic testing and interviews, his charges will be dropped.