DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man arrested in connection to a shooting last fall has been released.

Court documents show all charges against Joseph Williams were dropped. Those charges included attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, felony possession/use of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stemmed from a shooting that Decatur Police said happened on August 30, 2020 along East Clay Street.