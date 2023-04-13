DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County State’s Attorney is dropping murder charges against a man after new evidence came to light in the case.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the investigation into the Jan. 18, 2021, murder of Jose Pacheco in Danville resulted in a grand jury indicting Christopher Echols for the crime. He was charged with first-degree murder in September of 2021 and was arrested in Joplin, Mo. shortly after.

However, Lacy said that while preparing for trial, the Danville Police Department discovered new evidence that Lacy said “prevents the prosecution of Christopher Echols at this time.” As a result, the charges against him have been dismissed.

Pacheco’s murder is still under investigation by Lacy’s office and the Danville Police Department. She added that charges of first-degree murder have no statute of limitations in the State of Illinois.