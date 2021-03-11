Changes to marina on Lake Sara

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA) —

A marina on Lake Sara in Effingham will be getting re-vamped for the summer. Larson’s Landing will have a new bar, live music, and several places to eat.

Owner, Brian Larson, is excited for a new bar to form under the deck of Pinky’s restaurant. He also plans to have live music through Poss Music Works for multiple festivals. They said, right now with Covid, they will still ask people to wear masks, but they are excited to revamp the space for a fun summer hang out.

“I think the combination of these three efforts is going to be really great,” Larson said.

“People will be expected to wear masks when they’re going to the bar and that sort of thing. So just rest assure that we’re going to keep people safe as we have fun,” Bill Poss, with Poss Music Works, said.

They also plan on adding more space on the patio for people to social distance. All of these plans should be done and ready by this summer.