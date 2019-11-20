Changes to improve traffic near wind farm project

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)—The Douglas County Board voted this summer to approve the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm. Now some changes are being made. They are changing routes so they can keep contruction trucks off of the main highways.

The county engineer says he got complaints about a pile up of cars on one highway. There were wind farm construction trucks in that traffic. Now they are responding to those concerns. They plan to change some one way to two way routes near the construction area. This will keep construction trucks from having to use the main highways like Route 36 and Route 49 to get work done. That will free up the highways for drivers. The county engineer says it’s a small change they are hoping will make a big difference. Changes to routes should start next week.

The developer says construction of the wind farm will continue through the winter. They expect to start putting energy on the grid by February of next year, but more work will happen through the summer.