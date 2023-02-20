CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — From changes in owners to changes in locations, Champaign businesses are going through transitions and even closures in early 2023.

Lodgic Everyday Workplace

Jasmine Carroll, National Child Care Director over all Lodgic Kids Camps, confirmed that Lodgic Everyday Workplace in Champaign is publicly for sale.

Realtor Jill Guth and Associates has the 28,000+ square ft. property listed on their website for $4.5 million. The property has been listed since Feb. 12. The minimum money deposit to purchase Lodgic Everyday Workplace is $100,000 at this time.

Guth and Associates’ website indicated that the facility, located on S. Neil Street near the U of I campus, was extensively renovated in 2018 to become the home of Lodgic Everyday Community. The facility offered co-working space, café, restaurant, bar, daycare facility, fitness center, and event area.

Guth and Associates’ website also detailed that the facility is being offered as a turnkey purchase, so all of the furniture, equipment, and furnishings will be included in the sale price. Additionally, the property also includes private offices, workspaces, private call rooms, and meeting spaces.

Lodgic Everyday Workplace in Champaign closed its restaurant, Everyday Kitchen, permanently in December 2022. The restaurant shared the announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have permanently closed. We are exceedingly grateful to our team members who embodied our values in pursuit to Do a Little Good Every Day.”

Lodgic Everyday Workplace has locations in other cities as well. Their Louisville, Ky. is currently listed as open, and on their Facebook page they said in December 2022 that “Lodgic Workplace and Lodgic Kids Camp continue to operate and have no plans to close.”

However, Lodgic Everyday Workplace’s Madison, Wis. location announced the closure of their Everyday Kitchen in January 2023. They said that Lodgic Kids Camp and Lodgic Workplace will continue to be open.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream

Another big change is coming to Champaign’s Dick’s Sporting Goods location.

Josh Parsons, manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods, confirmed in December 2022 that Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream’s next door would be closing temporarily to allow for the space to be remodeled before reopening soon as a new concept store called House of Sport.

The new concept store currently has three locations nationally, and all feature interactive sports activities within a sports store setting. These include climbing walls, baseball batting cages, and more.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has now closed and the Champaign location is no longer featured on the company’s website. However, it appears the store has found a temporary location at the former location of Bed, Bath and Beyond in Champaign. WCIA crews were there today and saw signage on the store that read “temporary location opening soon”.

Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning in Champaign is also planning to close in the near future. That store is located on E. Marketview Drive near Barnes and Noble.

The company shared on its website that it would be closing many store locations in 39 states, including Illinois. Other Tuesday Morning locations in Illinois closing soon include Peoria, Niles, Springfield, and Western Springs.