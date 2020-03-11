Changes coming to intersection

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people are concerned about the safety of an intersection in their neighborhood.

It is at the intersection of Hazel and Fairchild Streets. A resolution to improve it was approved at a recent Public Works Committee meeting. The intersection is close to Danville High School.

The city engineer said the changes were suggested to create a safer flow of traffic for buses and students. Several changes are planned including widening lanes for buses and replacing and updating traffic signals. There will also be mill and overlay work done.

The project has went out for bids. The lowest bidder will go before city council next week. Construction should start early spring. It’s expected to possibly be complete by mid-August.​